Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after fan vote

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atletico de Madrid supporters wave a flag with their team emblem as they celebrate the Spanish first division title ''La Liga'' with his team players at the Neptuno fountain in Madrid, Sunday, May 18, 2014. Atletico Madrid will go back to its old emblem after listening to its fans. Atletico said Friday, May 2023, the majority of its members voted to revert to the old badge that had been replaced amid controversy in 2017. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Ochoa de Olza]

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid will go back to its previous club emblem after listening to its fans. The Spanish soccer club says its members voted to revert to the badge that had been replaced by a more modern design amid widespread criticism six years ago. Atletico said nearly 78,000 of the club’s more than 138,000 members participated in the vote, with 88% choosing the previous badge. The old emblem will not return until the 2024-25 season as the club needs time to implement the “complex, massive and costly process” of replacing the design.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.