Atletico Madrid to sign Spain defender Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad

By The Associated Press
England's John Stones, center, Spain's Rodri, bottom, and Robin Le Normand fight for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

MADRID (AP) — Spain defender Robin Le Normand is to join Atletico Madrid on a transfer from Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old Le Normand helped Spain win the European Championship earlier this month. Both clubs said the deal would be finalized in the coming days. Neither club revealed the financial details of the transfer, nor did Atletico say how many seasons Le Normand would sign for.

