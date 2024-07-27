Atletico Madrid to sign Spain defender Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Spain defender Robin Le Normand is to join Atletico Madrid on a transfer from Real Sociedad. The 27-year-old Le Normand helped Spain win the European Championship earlier this month. Both clubs said the deal would be finalized in the coming days. Neither club revealed the financial details of the transfer, nor did Atletico say how many seasons Le Normand would sign for.

