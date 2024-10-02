Atletico Madrid stunned after its biggest loss in Europe since 2021: ‘It was really bad’

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Atletico Madrid’s 4-0 loss at Benfica in the Champions League was the team’s worst loss in Europe in three years. Diego Simeone’s team had lost by the same score to Bayern Munich in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition in 2021. The four-goal loss to Benfica is Atletico’s joint-biggest margin of defeat in UEFA club competitions. It had previously lost by four goals five other times according to UEFA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.