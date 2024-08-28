Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid couldn’t find the net from 25 attempts and had two goals disallowed in the second half of a 0-0 draw at home against promoted Espanyol in the Spanish league. It was the second draw in three matches to start the season for Diego Simeone’s team. It was the first point for Espanyol in its return to the top tier. Rodrigo Riquelme twice scored in the second half but both goals were called off because of offside.

