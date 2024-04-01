Atletico Madrid scores early and late to beat Villarreal away from home

MADRID (AP) — Supersub Saúl Ñíguez has come off the bench in the 84th minute to score a late winner for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal in the Spanish league. Atletico won 2-1. Axel Witsel put the capital club 1-0 up after eight minutes. Alexander Sørloth got his 14th goal of the season early in the second half to equalize for Villarreal. Ñíguez coolly slotted home the winner with three minutes remaining to lift Atletico into fourth place in La Liga, above Athletic Bilbao. Villarreal remains in 10th.

