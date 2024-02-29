Atletico Madrid says some of its fans attacked by Athletic Bilbao supporters before Copa semifinal

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid says some of its fans were attacked by Athletic Bilbao supporters ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal in Bilbao. Club president Enrique Cerezo says one Atletico fan was hospitalized with serious injuries. He says the fans were attacked by Athletic supporters at a bar near San Mamés Stadium. Spanish media says the arrival of Atletico’s bus to the stadium was delayed several minutes. Images showed some fans lighting flares and throwing barriers against the stadium’s doors before the match. Police in riot gear were seen in the area. Authorities had not immediately confirmed the hospitalization of an Atletico fan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.