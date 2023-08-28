Atletico Madrid routs Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored two minutes into the match and Atletico Madrid never looked back in a 7-0 rout of Rayo Vallecano for its biggest ever away win in the Spanish league. Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina also scored in the first half. Álvaro Morata added two other goals after halftime along with one each by Ángel Correa and Marcos Llorente. Fans at Vallecas Stadium called for the resignation of Luis Rubiales. The Spanish football federation president has been under pressure to resign because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup final. The rout against its southern Madrid rival moved Atletico to second place with seven points.

