Atletico Madrid routs Las Palmas 5-0 to end winless streak ahead of Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has ended its slump just in time for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Atletico routed Las Palmas 5-0 in the Spanish league to end a three-game winless streak ahead of its match at Inter Milan in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League. Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa scored two goals each and Memphis Depay added another at the Metropolitano Stadium. The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team up to third in the standings, tied on points with fourth-place Barcelona, which visits Celta Vigo later.

