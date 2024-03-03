Atletico Madrid rebounds from Copa elimination with 2-1 win against Real Betis in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has strengthened its grip on fourth place in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Real Betis. It was only the second win in the last eight matches for Diego Simeone’s team. It was coming off elimination by Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Atletico also lost to Inter Milan in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, and to Sevilla in the Spanish league. The victory at the Metropolitano Stadium left Atletico six points ahead of fifth-place Athletic. Atletico sits two points behind third-place Barcelona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.