Atletico Madrid identifies one person who threw objects on the field during city derby

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says one person who threw objects on the field during the derby against Real Madrid in the Spanish league has been identified. The derby was interrupted for more than 15 minutes on Sunday after the objects were thrown from a section of the stands usually used by Atletico’s more radical fan groups. Spanish media say the club is expected to permanently ban the fans from its Metropolitano Stadium. The club says it will apply its “internal policy for serious offenses to those involved in this incident.” Atletico says “such behaviour has no place in football and tarnishes the image of a stadium that hosted a spectacular atmosphere with more than 70,000 spectators.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.