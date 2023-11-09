Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has signed a contract extension to stay at the club until June 2027. Atletico says extending its deal with the Argentine coach gives “continuity” to the project that began when he arrived in December 2011. The 53-year-old Simeone has helped Atletico win two Spanish leagues, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup. He also led the club to two Champions League finals. The former midfielder has coached Atletico in 642 games, winning 380 of them.

