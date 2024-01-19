Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says defender César Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period. The club says Azpilicueta tore his external meniscus after going on as a late substitute in Atletico’s 4-2 added-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16. He walked off gingerly when substituted. The club did not specify which knee he hurt. The 34-year-old Azpilicueta joined Atletico this season after a long and successful career with Chelsea.

