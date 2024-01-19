Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 3, 2023. Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period, the Spanish club said on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says defender César Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period. The club says Azpilicueta tore his external meniscus after going on as a late substitute in Atletico’s 4-2 added-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16. He walked off gingerly when substituted. The club did not specify which knee he hurt. The 34-year-old Azpilicueta joined Atletico this season after a long and successful career with Chelsea.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.