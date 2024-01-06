Atletico Madrid defeats third-division club Lugo to reach Copa del Rey last 16

MADRID (AP) — Memphis Depay has scored twice in the second half and Atletico Madrid has defeated third-division club Lugo 3-1 to reach the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Ángel Correa also scored for Atletico. The team was coming off a loss at Girona in the Spanish league in a result that left the team 10 points off the lead at the league’s halfway point. Correa opened the scoring two minutes into the match, and Leandro Antonetti equalized for Lugo in the 39th. Memphis put Atletico ahead again in 66th and added to the lead in the 74th.

