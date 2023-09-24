Atletico Madrid beats Real Madrid 3-1 in Spanish league to end rival’s perfect start to the season

Atletico Madrid has ended Real Madrid’s perfect start with a 3-1 win in their first Spanish league derby of the season. Álvaro Morata scored twice and Antoine Griezmann once to hand Madrid its first loss after six straight victories in all competitions this season. Toni Kroos scored the lone goal for the visitors. The result left Catalan clubs Barcelona and Girona at the top of the standings with 16 points each from six matches. Madrid stayed one point behind in third place.

