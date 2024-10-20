Atletico Madrid beats Leganes in Spanish league in partially closed stadium because of fan trouble

MADRID (AP) — Fewer fans than normal watched Atletico Madrid beat Leganes 3-1 in a Spanish league match played in a partially closed stadium because of recent fan trouble. Alexander Sorloth scored twice Sunday and Antoine Griezmann once after the visitors took the lead in the first half at the Metropolitano stadium. The venue had an empty fan section behind one of the goals as punishment after Atletico fans threw objects on the field during a city derby against Real Madrid last month. The section is where the club’s more radical supporters usually gather. The club had been originally ordered to close the section for three matches but appealed the decision and the punishment was reduced to a single match.

