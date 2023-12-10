Atletico Madrid beats last-place Almeria for 17th consecutive Spanish league win at home

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has regained third place in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over last-place Almeria. Álvaro Morata and Ángel Correa scored a goal each in the first half to give Atletico its 17th straight home win in the league. The results extends Atletico’s biggest ever winning run in the competition as a host. Almeria pulled a goal back through Léo Baptistão in the second half. Atletico has the same number of points – 34 – as fourth-place Barcelona ahead of the rival’s home game against second-place Girona later Sunday. Morata opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Correa added to the lead in the 22nd.

