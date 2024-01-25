Atletico Madrid back in Copa semifinals 7 years later. VAR denies stoppage-time penalty for Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is back in the Copa del Rey semifinals seven years later. Memphis Depay scored in the second half and video review called back a penalty for Sevilla in stoppage time as Atletico held on for a 1-0 victory to reach the last four for the first time since 2017. Atletico joins Athletic Bilbao, Mallorca and Real Sociedad in the semifinals. The matchups will be determined on Friday. The loss delt another blow to Sevilla. It has lost eight of its last 11 matches in all competitions and sits just outside the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.