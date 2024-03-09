Atletico loses at Cadiz ahead of Champions League test against Inter. Girona wins to reclaim 2nd

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid has lost 2-0 at Cadiz in the Spanish league before its key game in midweek against Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16. Juanmi Jiménez scored twice to lead Cadiz’s victory. Atletico hosts Inter on Wednesday needing to overturn a 1-0 loss in Italy to advance to the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite competition. Girona beat Osasuna 2-0 to reclaim second place from Barcelona. Real Sociedad got late goals from Robin Le Normand and André Silva to help win 3-2 at Granada. Valencia beat Getafe 1-0.

