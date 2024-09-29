Atletico equalizes late against Madrid in derby interrupted after objects thrown on the field

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Correa has scored in stoppage time and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in a tense Spanish league derby. The match was interrupted for more than 15 minutes in the second half after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field. Correa equalized for Atletico in a breakaway five minutes into added time with a goal that was initially disallowed for offside but was awarded after video review. Éder Militão had given Madrid the lead in the 64th. The draw left Madrid in second place, three points behind leader Barcelona. Atletico is third, two points behind Madrid after eight rounds.

