Atlético ends skid with win in Copa del Rey

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has ended a five-game winless run before play pauses in Spain for the World Cup. Ángel Correa and Portugal forward João Félix scored in a 2-0 win at fifth-tier Almazán in Atlético’s Copa del Rey opener. Diego Simeone will now have six weeks to ponder how he can fix a team that flopped in the Champions League group stage and is in fifth place in the Spanish league. Villarreal thumped sixth-tier Santa Amalia 9-0 while Mallorca won at Autol 6-0. Elche got its first victory of the season in any competition after beating Alcora 3-0. Osasuna, Espanyol and Valladolid also won against lower-tier opponents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.