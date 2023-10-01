Atletico earns 3rd straight win in Spanish league after it rallies from 2-goal deficit to beat Cadiz

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has rallied from a two-goal deficit to win its third straight game and move into the Champions League spots in the Spanish league. With a brace from Ángel Correa and a goal by Nahuel Molina, Atletico went from 2-1 down at halftime to beating Cadiz 3-2 on Sunday at the Metropolitano Stadium. The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team to fourth place behind Girona, Barcelona and leader Real Madrid. Atletico has a game in hand and was coming off wins at Osasuna and against Madrid in the first city derby of the season. Colombian forward Luis Suárez scored a five-minute hat trick for last-place Almeria before sustaining a leg fracture in a 3-3 draw with Granada.

