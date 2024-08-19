Atletico draws 2-2 with Villarreal and Valladolid makes winning return to La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal and Atletico Madrid combined for four goals in an action-packed first half but neither side could find a winner in the second as they settled for a 2-2 draw in their Spanish league opener. Earlier Monday, promoted Real Valladolid marked its return to the Spanish first division with a 1-0 win over visitor Espanyol. Raúl Moro got the only goal of the game midway through the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.