Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time to reach Copa quarterfinals a week after Super Cup loss

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has beaten Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored after a 2-2 draw in regulation to send Atletico to the last eight less than a week after it lost to Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Atletico thrived again at home, where it also beat Madrid in the first Spanish league derby of the season in September in what had been its rival’s only loss this season. Atletico is unbeaten in 25 consecutive matches at its Metropolitano stadium in all competitions.

