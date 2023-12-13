Atletico beats Lazio in its 20th straight home win to secure 1st place in Champions League group

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has won its Champions League group and matched its longest-ever winning run at home in all competitions by beating Lazio 2-0. Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Lino scored a goal in each half to give Atletico its 20th consecutive home win, a feat it hadn’t achieved since 2013. The victory saw Atletico finish with 14 points after six Group E matches, four points more than second-place Lazio. Both teams had already advanced to the knockout stage. A draw would also have been enough for Atletico to clinch first place and be among the seeded teams that will avoid other group winners in the next round.

