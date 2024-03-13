Atletico beats Inter on penalties to reach Champions League quarterfinals. Oblak makes two saves

MADRID (AP) — Jan Oblak has made two saves and Lautaro Martínez sent his shot over the crossbar as Atletico Madrid defeated Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after scoring a late winner in regulation to return to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Oblak saved the penalties by Alexis Sánchez and Davy Klaassen and then Martínez missed the final kick for last year’s runner-up in the European competition. Atletico reversed the 1-0 first-leg loss after Memphis Depay scored an 87th-minute goal that gave Diego Simeone’s team a 2-1 win in regulation. Atletico hadn’t made it past the group stage last season.

