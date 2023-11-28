Atletico beats Feyenoord 3-1 to reach knockout stage of Champions League

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — With the help of two own-goals Atletico Madrid defeated Feyenoord 3-1 to seal its spot in the knockout round of the Champions League a year after failing to get past the group stage. The victory left Atletico with 11 points, one more than Lazio in Group E. Lazio defeated Celtic 2-0 earlier Tuesday. Feyenoord stayed with six points, five more than Celtic. Atletico finished fourth last season in a group with Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge, missing out on the Europa League as well. Before that it had failed to advance past the group stage of the Champions League only once in nine seasons.

