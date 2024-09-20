Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies held hitless vs. Marlins in his return from a broken wrist

MIAMI (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies returned from a broken left wrist and was held hitless in the Atlanta Braves’ 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. Albies was activated from the 10-day injured list for the final 10 days of the Braves’ playoff berth pursuit. The switch hitter batted right-handed only and was 0 for 4. Albies had been sidelined since fracturing his left wrist in a July 21 loss to St. Louis.

