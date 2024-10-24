Atlanta’s No. 1 pick Risacher hits 1st NBA shot, vows to get ‘better and better and better’

ATLANTA (AP) — For Zaccharie Risacher, it was the perfect start to an NBA career of such promise. A wide-open look from outside the 3-point stripe, Nothing but net. But the French teenager quickly learned what a steep learning curve he faces in his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. Risacher, the league’s No. 1 draft pick, missed his next six shots and finished Wednesday night with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting. Still, he was all smiles after the Hawks held on for a 120-116 victory in the season opener. He called it an “amazing” experience and vowed to get “better and better and better” as he gains experience.

