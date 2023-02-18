Atlanta’s Michael Harris II says ROY season was ‘decent’

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II doesn’t sound all that satisfied with his debut season. The Atlanta outfielder says his first year in the majors was “decent” and that he’ll try to do better. That’s after his callup last year propelled the Braves to 101 wins and a division title. There’s no telling how good the 21-year-old center fielder can become. Harris hit .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBIs and 20 stolen bases after jumping from Double-A to the majors. Harris and Atlanta teammate Spencer Strider finished 1-2 in the Rookie of the Year vote.

