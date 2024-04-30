Atlanta’s Jarred Kelenic says he’s learned from his past struggles as he returns to Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic smiled as he talked about his departure from the Seattle Mariners and how he’s finding comfort with his new situation with the Atlanta Braves. The Braves began a series at Seattle on Monday. Kelenic was once deemed a future cornerstone for the Mariners, but could never match the expectations placed on him in the early stages of his career. He struggled at the plate, struggled dealing with failure and had a memorable emotional outburst last season that resulted in breaking his foot when he kicked a water cooler. He was traded to Atlanta in the offseason and is finding a comfortable role with the Braves ear.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.