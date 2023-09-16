Atlanta United turns up the offense, capitalizes on Messi’s absence, to beat Inter Miami 5-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United took the lead with a three-goal spree late in the first half and beat Inter Miami, playing without star Lionel Messi, 5-2. Leo Campana scored two goals for Inter Miami, which also was without defender Jordi Alba. The story of the night, however, was Messi, who was not in uniform and not with the team. Messi’s absence for the Major League Soccer match was a disappointment for a crowd of 71,635 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brooks Lennon, who also had an assist, scored on the 41st minute to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

