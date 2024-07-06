Atlanta United transfers midfielder Thiago Almada to Botafogo for MLS-record fee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has transferred midfielder Thiago Almada to Botafogo of Eagle Football Holdings for what the team says is a MLS-record transfer fee. The team did not disclose the transfer fee. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the fee is $21 million and could reach $30 million if incentives are reached. That would pass the previous MLS-record fee of $19 million received by Atlanta United for its transfer of forward Miguel Almiron to Newcastle before the 2019 season. The move with the 23-year-old Almada opens a designated-player spot on Atlanta United’s 2024 roster.

