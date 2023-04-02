Atlanta United tops Red Bulls for 1st time in regular season

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United posted 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. Guzan finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet and help Atlanta United (4-1-1) beat the Red Bulls (1-2-3) for the first time in the regular season and just the second time in 15 all-time match-ups. New York’s only previous loss to Atlanta United came in the first leg of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final. Carlos Coronel stopped three shots for the Red Bulls. New York’s 12 regular-season wins over Atlanta United without a loss matched the league record set by the Chicago Fire against Tampa Bay.

