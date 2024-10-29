Atlanta United loses midfielder Edwin Mosquera for remainder of series against Inter Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has lost midfielder Edwin Mosquera for the remainder of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Inter Miami following surgery on the meniscus of his left knee. Atlanta United is facing a must-win game at home on Saturday night after losing 2-1 on Friday night in the opener of the best-of-three series. Inter Miami announced on Saturday that defender Ian Fray will have surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Mosquera, a 23-year-old from Colombia, made five starts in 22 games this season. Atlanta United announced Tuesday that Mosquera is facing a recovery period of four to six weeks.

