Atlanta United fires technical director Carlos Bocanegra during another disappointing season

ATLANTA (AP) — Carlos Bocanegra has been fired as technical director of Atlanta United. He helped build the club into an MLS champion in just its second season but couldn’t get the club back to that level over the past five years. Bocanegra was dismissed with seven games left in another disappointing season. United is mired in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with just eight wins in 27 matches. President and CEO Garth Lagerwey will assume Bocanegra’s duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Atlanta was already playing under an interim coach after Gonzalo Pineda was let go in early June.

