Atlanta United beats Montreal 1-0, ends long skid on road

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, left, defends against Atlanta United's Amar Sejdic during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Brooks Lennon scored early in the second half and Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United snapped a nine-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. Lennon found the net for a third time this season, scoring unassisted to give Atlanta United (9-5-8) the lead for good in the 54th minute. Guzan needed just one save to earn the clean sheet. Atlanta United snapped a two-match losing streak in the series and earned its first victory over Montreal (8-11-2) in the last five match-ups, Atlanta United went 5-0-1 in the series before the recent skid.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.