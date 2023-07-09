Atlanta United beats Montreal 1-0, ends long skid on road

MONTREAL (AP) — Brooks Lennon scored early in the second half and Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United snapped a nine-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. Lennon found the net for a third time this season, scoring unassisted to give Atlanta United (9-5-8) the lead for good in the 54th minute. Guzan needed just one save to earn the clean sheet. Atlanta United snapped a two-match losing streak in the series and earned its first victory over Montreal (8-11-2) in the last five match-ups, Atlanta United went 5-0-1 in the series before the recent skid.

