Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft. The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes’ tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. The 33-year-old Hayes departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted and made. She ranks second in franchise history in points and assists behind Angel McCoughtry. Hayes returns to the state where she played collegiately. Hayes was a two-time NCAA champion at UConn. Connecticut acquired the No. 6 pick from New York. The Dream now hold the sixth, eighth and 15th picks in the draft.

