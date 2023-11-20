Atlanta to host opening game, Miami gets the final for 2024 Copa América

ATLANTA (AP) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the opening game and South Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium gets the final when Copa América returns to the United States in 2024. A joint announcement was made by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, the governing bodies of South American and North American soccer, respectively. Other sites and scheduling for the 16-team event will be revealed later. The tournament begins on June 20 at 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Major League Soccer club Atlanta United has set numerous attendance records. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which seats 65,000, will host the June 14 final.

