Atlanta star Trae Young fined $35,000 for inappropriate gesture toward ref

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for a gesture he made toward an official. Head of basketball operations Joe Dumars imposed the fine for an incident that occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 136-126 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. After being whistled for a technical foul for flopping after he tried to draw a call on a long 3-pointer, Young shook his head, looked upward and rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture. The league statement described his actions as “inappropriate and unprofessional.” It was the second time Young has been fined this season.

