Atlanta snaps a 7-game losing streak against Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Allisha Gray had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, Cheyenne Parker forced overtime with a last-second shot and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 92-88 to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series. Atlanta led 78-73 with 1:57 left in regulation before Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on a DeWanna Bonner 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation until Parker split a double team to sink a shot with 0.5 seconds left. Atlanta made its first five field goals of overtime to take an 89-84 lead with 2:23 left. The Dream didn’t score again until Gray’s free throws with 21.9 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.