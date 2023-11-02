Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was voted player of the year and the National League’s outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani was voted the American League’s outstanding player. Acuña became the first player with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season, hitting .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases. No player previously had 40 homers and 50 steals in a season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.