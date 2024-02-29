Atlanta Hawks waive G Patty Mills, convert G Trent Forrest to standard NBA contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills. The 35-year-old Australian played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta. The Hawks also converted the contract of guard Trent Forrest from a two-way to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season. An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest has spent almost two seasons with the Hawks on a two-way contract after two years under a similar deal with Utah.

