Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheen Morris wore Apalachee High School T-shirts during warmups before their season opener Sunday, honoring the victims of a fatal shooting.

Four people were killed and nine injured last week at the school in Winder, a city in Atlanta’s sprawling suburbs. A 14-year-old student has been charged with the shooting, which took the lives of two students and two teachers.

Apalachee High is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch.

“That was pretty sobering,” Cousins said shortly after the shooting Wednesday. “Praying for the families that are affected, the school, the community. It’s a tough deal. I’m going to go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids.”

A moment of silence was observed before the game, which was won 18-10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.