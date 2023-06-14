Atlanta Falcons turn attention to defense after years of struggles

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have struggled for years to stop opposing offenses. But they’re hoping an offseason spending spree will produce a more fearsome unit. Atlanta doled out upwards of $140 million in free agency to bring in players such as defensive end Calais Campbell and safety Jessie Bates III. In all, there could be six new starters on the defensive side. During a run of five straight losing seasons, it’s not difficult to pinpoint the biggest issue for the Falcons. Atlanta has consistently ranked in the bottom half of the league in every major defensive category.

