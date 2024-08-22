Atlanta Falcons sign cornerback A.J. Terrell to 4-year contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. to a four-year contract extension for a reported $81 million. The Falcons locked up another key member of their defense, which was bolstered in the preseason by the trade for edge rusher Matthew Judon and the signing of safety Justin Simmons. The NFL Network says Terrell’s contract includes $65.8 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the league’s highest-paid cornerbacks. An Atlanta native, Terrell has been a major part of the Falcons’ secondary since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson. He has appeared in 61 games, all of them starts, over his four seasons with the team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.