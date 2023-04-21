Atlanta Falcons release CB Casey Hayward after 1 season

By The Associated Press
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) watches against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game in Detroit, Nov. 6, 2022. The Lions are trading Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cornerback Casey Hayward has been released by the Atlanta Falcons after one injury-plagued season. Hayward was midway through a two-year deal with the Falcons, who saved $5 million in cap space by releasing the two-time Pro Bowler. The team will incur a $2 million dead cap hit. The Falcons brought in Hayward last offseason to pair with star cornerback A.J. Terrell. But Hayward lasted only six games before a season-ending shoulder injury. He had one interception, deflected three passes and recorded 17 tackles. The 33-year-old was a Pro Bowler with the Chargers in 2016 and 2017.

