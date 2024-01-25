Atlanta Falcons conduct a second coaching interview with Texans assistant Bobby Slowik

ATLANTA (AP) — In another sign they are looking beyond six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, the Atlanta Falcons have conducted a second interview with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. The face-to-face meeting with Slowik comes after he met virtually with the Falcons last weekend. The 36-year-old is considered one of the league’s top coaching prospects after he oversaw the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and helped the Texans reach the playoffs. Slowik is the fourth candidate to get a second interview with Atlanta, following Belichick, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.