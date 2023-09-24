Atlanta Falcons baffled by offensive collapse in 20-6 loss to Detroit Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were confident they would be able to move the ball on the Detroit Lions. After a 20-6 loss, they still felt the same way. The Falcons averaged 24.5 points in season-opening wins against Carolina and Green Bay, thanks to 352 yards passing for Ridder and 303 yards from running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. But the Falcons were contained by the Lions. Ridder was 21 for 38 for 201 yards and took seven sacks for 62 yards. Robinson and Allgeier only managed 45 yards on 17 carries, and no one got into the end zone.

