Atlanta eliminates Montreal in a penalty-kick shootout after the clubs played to a 2-2 draw

MONTREAL (AP) — Atlanta United eliminated CF Montreal 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout on Tuesday night in the opening game of the MLS Cup playoffs after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw. Atlanta won its second road playoff game in club history and the first since Nov. 4, 2018 at New York City FC. United will start a best-of-three series on Friday against Supporters’ Shield winner Miami, which is hosting a playoff game for the first time in club history. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan denied Tom Pearce on Montreal’s second attempt in the shootout. Saba Lobjanidze sealed it for United. Atlanta led 2-0 at halftime before former United star Josef Martínez scored two second-half goals to tie it.

