Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard to join Florida’s coaching staff during the WNBA’s offseason

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard now has a second job. Howard formally joined Florida’s coaching staff and will be on the bench of a college competitor and her mother’s alma mater. The former Kentucky standout and the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft will be an assistant under Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley and serve as the team’s director of player personnel. She will work with the Gators during the WNBA’s offseason. Howard’s mother, Rhvonja “RJ” Avery, played for Florida from 1987 to 1991 and served as team captain in her final year.

